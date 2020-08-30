Suspect Steals Cruiser, Crashes in Cheyenne County

The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation that occurred Sunday afternoon near Sidney, during which a suspect stole a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser, in an attempt to avoid arrest, and crashed a short time later.

Early Sunday afternoon, NSP received a report of a Cadillac SUV passing other vehicles on the shoulder on Interstate 80. A trooper located the vehicle east of Sidney, as it was traveling westbound on I-80 at 92 miles per hour. The trooper performed a traffic stop at mile marker 58.

Another trooper arrived on scene to assist in a probable cause search of the vehicle. The driver was Zakiya Rowe, 28, of Chicago, with passenger Dontey Ollie, 29, of Newark, California. During the search, troopers located approximately one pound of marijuana, a large sum of money, and a handgun. Upon finding the gun, the troopers went to place both occupants under arrest.

As a trooper attempted to place Ollie under arrest, Ollie entered the passenger side of the cruiser, climbed over the center console, and stole the vehicle. The suspect nearly struck the trooper with the cruiser as he drove away. The suspect fled westbound at a high rate of speed.

One of the troopers used the other cruiser on scene to pursue the suspect. The suspect then attempted to exit I-80 at mile marker 55 and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled several times and Ollie was ejected. When the trooper arrived on scene, he called for an ambulance and provided medical aid. Ollie was transported to the Sidney Hospital. He has since been flown to Loveland, Colorado for further treatment of serious injuries.

NSP has requested that the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office investigate the incident.

Rowe was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana – between one ounce and one pound, and possession of money during a drug violation. She was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.