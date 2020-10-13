class="post-template-default single single-post postid-490939 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Suspicious Incident Prompts Lockdown at Scottsbluff Elementary School

BY Scott Miller | October 13, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Suspicious Incident Prompts Lockdown at Scottsbluff Elementary School

Scottsbluff School administrators have taken precautionary steps following the report of a suspicious person in the vicinity of Roosevelt Elementary School.

According to a notification from Scottsbluff Public Schools, at approximately 10:57 a.m. a suspicious individual with a weapon was reported in the area.

Preliminary radio communications indicated a male had walked through the school parking lot with what a reporting party said was a handgun in their pocket.

Roosevelt Elementary has been placed on LOCKDOWN and approximately 10 minutes later, all other schools moved into SECURE status with all buildings being locked and business as usual being conducted inside. Bear Cub Preschool will proceed with dismissal as scheduled.

School officials say they will continue to update as more information becomes available

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: