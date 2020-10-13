Suspicious Incident Prompts Lockdown at Scottsbluff Elementary School

Scottsbluff School administrators have taken precautionary steps following the report of a suspicious person in the vicinity of Roosevelt Elementary School.

According to a notification from Scottsbluff Public Schools, at approximately 10:57 a.m. a suspicious individual with a weapon was reported in the area.

Preliminary radio communications indicated a male had walked through the school parking lot with what a reporting party said was a handgun in their pocket.

Roosevelt Elementary has been placed on LOCKDOWN and approximately 10 minutes later, all other schools moved into SECURE status with all buildings being locked and business as usual being conducted inside. Bear Cub Preschool will proceed with dismissal as scheduled.

School officials say they will continue to update as more information becomes available