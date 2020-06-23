class="post-template-default single single-post postid-468994 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

SWAT Training Occurring This Week in Scottsbluff

BY Scottsbluff Police Department Release | June 23, 2020
SWAT Training on East Overland on June 23, 2020 (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

The Scottsbluff Police Department is hosting a week long SWAT Basic Course for the county’s SWAT Team. 

The National Tactical Officer’s Association is providing instruction.  SWAT team members from throughout the region are attending and the training is provided with assistance from Homeland Security grant funds.  

This training includes classroom and practical exercises that will be occurring throughout the Scottsbluff and Gering communities this week. 

The Scottsbluff Police Department issued this media release to alert the public that you may see these officers in and around the county this week as they train.  For any questions please feel free to call the Scottsbluff Police Department. 

