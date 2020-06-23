SWAT Training Occurring This Week in Scottsbluff

The Scottsbluff Police Department is hosting a week long SWAT Basic Course for the county’s SWAT Team.

The National Tactical Officer’s Association is providing instruction. SWAT team members from throughout the region are attending and the training is provided with assistance from Homeland Security grant funds.

This training includes classroom and practical exercises that will be occurring throughout the Scottsbluff and Gering communities this week.

The Scottsbluff Police Department issued this media release to alert the public that you may see these officers in and around the county this week as they train. For any questions please feel free to call the Scottsbluff Police Department.