SWBC Helps Backpack Program Meet Shortfall with Food Drive

Employees at the SWBC Scottsbluff location have given the Cat and Pup Pack food backpack programs another boost this month, donating nearly 4,400 food items at the end of last week.

Ann Isabel, SWBC Customer Service Mgr., says in addition to the 4,379 food items gathered in just three weeks, the company’s annual community engagement activity also donated $200.

Isabel says it was exciting to be involved in an effort like this, “where you actually go and pull the item yourself and give the item, and it’s such a worthy cause for the young people in our community that might not know how they’re going to get through the week without that meal.”

Missy Iasillo says it’s biggest food drive ever benefitting the backpack programs, and part of a very generous outpouring of support from the community. “The step up for the month we’ve had, it’s enough to get us through the end of the year. This two weeks, will get us nearly through Christmas, and the money can be used the rest of the year” says Iasillo. “It’s just been overwhelming, the outpouring of support from companies and individuals.”

Isabel says the drive was a location-wide competition to see which team could gather the most donations for the backpack program. The Customer Service Team donated the most at 1,800 with no incentives, just bragging rights.

Following word the Cooperative Ministries Weekend Backpack Program was going to run out of supplies by the end of December, a number of organizations donated to the cause. Oregon Trail Community Foundation made a $5,000 grant, and the Holliday Family of Companies spear-headed a fundraising drive in which they matched all donations up to $5000.00, ending with a total $10,749.66.