SWBC Scottsbluff Workforce Being Cut by Half as Result of Virus Pandemic

The virus pandemic and resulting move to working remotely from home will have a permanent impact for one Scottsbluff employer, as SWBC has confirmed to KNEB News that the local staff will undergo a reduction in force.

Company spokesperson Lisa Pinto says the pandemic has significantly reduced SWBC’s collections business, which was concentrated locally, and company officials have realized many functions can be performed just as efficiently from home as opposed to a centralized building.

“The workforce reduction is going to take place over the next six months. Keep in mind, about half of the employees are still going to be work-from-home long-term,” said Pinto, “but at that time, six months or so, that service center will formally close.”

Pinto tells us for those whose jobs are eliminated, a severance package will be offered, and they can apply for other positions within the company.

She says the rest of the San Antonio-based company’s locations will not see a similar impact, even though about 95% of that workforce is also working remotely, as the business lines handled in those communities have not seen the same impact from the pandemic.

The Scottsbluff location accounts for less than 5% of SWBC’s total workforce of 2,400.