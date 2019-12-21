class="post-template-default single single-post postid-428305 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Sweet Charity: DHHS Teammates Band Together to Make Holidays Bright for Others

BY Media Release | December 21, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Sweet Charity: DHHS Teammates Band Together to Make Holidays Bright for Others

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services works every day to ensure Nebraskans live better lives, but around the holidays,

DHHS also helps to make holidays bright for others.

As and example, the Scottsbluff Customer Service Center set a goal to gather at least 800 food items for the Pup/Cat pack program, which sends food (such as peanut butter and canned meals) home in backpacks with children for the weekend.

Exceeding their goal of 800, the group collected enough food to fill 929 backpacks that will be distributed to children who might otherwise go hungry during the holiday season.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments