TCD “Business Bingo” Encourages Support for Small Businesses

With an overall goal of encouraging support for small businesses in the valley, Twin Cities Development and participating businesses from Morrill to Bridgeport are playing Business Bingo.

TDC’s Michelle Coolidge tells KNEB News that with people travelling for games or other events, Business Bingo provides a fun opportunity to score a $25 gift card as a reward.

Coolidge says Bingo cards have been distributed to participating businesses from Morrill, Mitchell, Scottsbluff/Gering, Minatare, McGrew Bayard and Bridgeport.

She says you just need to make a minimum $10 purchase in order to play. You will then get a sticker you can place on the Bingo card marking that they have completed the task for that particular business. Then when you get a Bingo in the traditional sense, you bring the card in to TCD to be verified. You will then receive a $25 gift card that has been donated by those participating businesses as a prize.

Current cards can be picked up at any of over 30 participating business with the 1st round already underway running until October 31st or until October prizes are claimed. If none are claimed, she says they will have anyone that participated bring their cards in to be entered into a drawing.

A new game will tentatively kick off in mid-November.

Any businesses that would like to participate can contact Michelle Coolidge at TCD to be a part of the Christmas game.

Businesses currently participating as of this publication are:

Marketplace Coffee Company

West Nebraska Arts Center

Cappuccino & Co.

Money Wise Office Supplies

Lynne Morgan Boutique

Tossed n Found

Beeline Services

Monument Inn & Suites

Uptown Scottsbluff – ANY BUSINESS IN THE MALL

Skyview Drive In Theater

Tempur-pedic

Studio B

Sam and Louie’s

Bayard Tiger Paws

Call Me Cupcake

Chimney Rock Golf Course

Tarnished Halo

Pink Palace

16th Street Empire

Emporium Coffee Thing (MSM)

Pumpkin Patch

Redz Bar & Grill

GT Mart

Logoz

Flowers on Broadway

Compliments

TC & More

Garden Gate

Nein Pharmacy

O Street Nutrition

Bluffs Nutrition

Broken Spoke

Rustic Tavern

RULES

Must be 16 years old to play.

Pick up a game card at any of the participating businesses or at the Twin Cities Development office.

Go to the participating business or attraction shown on your game card.

Earn a sticker for the corresponding square by spending a minimum of $10 in merchandise, services, or gift cards. Business will place the sticker on the card in their spot. If the first business you visit and get a card is not shown on your card, you may put the sticker on the “Wild Card” spot after your purchase is made. Otherwise, any participating business can be used for the “Wild Card” spot. Receipts will be required when turning in your completed Bingo card. For attractions, please take a picture from inside or grab a pamphlet from the attraction and we will give you a sticker when you turn it in.

“Uptown Scottsbluff” can be completed by presenting a receipt from any business in the mall to the office for the sticker.

As in the traditional game, work to earn a bingo by getting 4 covered squares in a row (vertical, horizontal, or diagonal).

Once bingo is achieved, return the card to the TCD offices, located at 1620 Broadway in Scottsbluff to validate, and collect your prize.

If you choose to earn an entry into the grand prize drawing, a copy will be made of your game card and you can continue to work toward achieving a “blackout”.

Play as many cards as you choose, and each blackout earned qualifies as an entry.

Blackouts will be drawn at a future announced date.

If you are business owner in Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Bridgeport, Bayard, McGrew, or Minatare and are interested in participating in the next Business Bingo, please contact Twin Cities Development at 308-632-2833 or via email at marketing@tcdne.org.