TCD Seeking Grant for Independent Living for Adults with Intellectual, Developmental Disabilties

Twin Cities Development is moving forward on a project to convert a portion of the vacant, former Med Center at the Northfield Apartments into 14 independent apartments for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A comment period recently closed on a Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund grant request for $600,000 that would fund a majority of the $885,000 renovation cost.

TCD Project Manager Michelle Coolidge tells KNEB News the project would fill a much-needed service in the area for families that have adult children that could live independently. “The closest to here, is either in Colorado or Omaha, which has an organization that’s building a facility to do that and there is a big gap in between,” says Coolidge. “So, we felt like if we move it this direction (instead of a workforce housing project), knowing the cutoff time for the grant application is sooner, we actually may be able to move forward with this project sooner than anticipated.”

The TCD board has allocated $200,000 to the project and the community has been very supportive with $85,000 in donation commitments from Platte Valley Bank, Oregon Trail Community Foundation, Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities, and First State Bank.

Grant recipients are expected to be announced by the State Department of Economic Development in July.