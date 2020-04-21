TCD Seeking New Community & Economic Development Director with Ellis Departure

Twin Cities Development will be seeking a new team member as the organization’s Community & Economic Development Director has decided to leave.

TCD Board of Directors President Todd Lewis says Keith Ellis has decided to move on from the group to pursue opportunities closer to his family.

Ellis joined TCD in August of 2017 after 20 years with Nebraska Public Power District, including time as an economic development consultant.

As they work through the transition, TCD Board President Todd Lewis asked members to contact Rawnda Pierce or Michelle Coolidge with projects in process or new requests for information.

Lewis thanked members for their ongoing support as the search for a replacement for Ellis is underway.