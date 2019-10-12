TCD Welcomes Four New Interns

In September, Twin Cities Development Association, Inc. gains four new interns through Scottsbluff’s Work Based Learning (WBL) Program. Instead of enrolling in a course at Scottsbluff High School or CHOICES, students have the opportunity to gain experience and school credit through an internship.

“The interns help us achieve some tasks but it’s more important that they get something valuable out of the experience such as how the work environment really works,” Rawnda Pierce, the Executive Director of Housing Opportunities says. At TCD, Arya Fry works in retail and commercial marketing. In the future, she plans to go to college and study different fields of science, but is open minded to other majors. Outside of more school, Fry’s interests include outdoor activities such as hiking and rock climbing. In her short time at the organization, Fry has accumulated skills in retail, as well as self-teaching and problem solving.

Isabelle Lucius works as an assistant under Melissa Coats in Office Management. Lucius’ hobbies include reading and watching NCIS routinely. After high school she plans to get a degree in teaching and is excited for what the future holds. Through her work with Coats, Lucius has gained more insight on independence and workplace etiquette.

Through her internship, Hannah Huynh focuses on revising and writing different economic information profiles and websites. At Scottsbluff High School, she is a member of Choir, Tri-M, and Key Club. After graduating, she plans to attend college and pursue writing as a career. Huynh values her time spent advancing her skills at TCD and appreciates the opportunities that they can offer her.

Emily Tarr is responsible for researching and obtaining contacts for western business expansion. During school hours, Tarr participates in Drill Team, National Honors Society, and DECA. She is especially invested in marketing, and eventually plans to get a degree in it. TCD’s professional environment gives Tarr a chance to experience life in the business world.

“All four of the interns are talented young women,” Keith Ellis, the Director of Community and Economic Development says. “There is so much that they are bringing to our operation. The expectation I have is just to maximize their talent.”

TCD’s highest priority is to influence business growth and improve economic development within Western Nebraska communities. Through their work, TCD dedicate themselves to bringing new financial resources and job opportunities into the area.