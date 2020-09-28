Teen Driver Cited in Early Monday Car vs. Pedestrian Accident in Scottsbluff

Authorities say a 19-year-old driver was cited following a car versus pedestrian accident in Scottsbluff early Monday.

Police Capt. Tony Straub says in a release that just after 5:45 a.m. officers, Scottsbluff Firefighters and Valley Ambulance were called to the 1100 block of East Overland for an individual walking on the sidewalk that had been struck by a passing vehicle.

Investigators determined 21-year-old James Hannaford of Scottsbluff had been walking eastbound when a 2001 Ford Focus Driven by Elijah Sepulveda of Scottsbluff left the roadway and hit Hannaford.

Straub says Hannaford was taken to Regional West Medical Center with reported minor injuries, and Sepulveda was cited for Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian and No Valid Registration.

No alcohol or drug use was detected but fatigue is listed as a contributing factor to the accident.