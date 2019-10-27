Scottsbluff teen facing felony charges for shooting at people inside residence, vehicle

An October 29th preliminary hearing has been set for a Scottsbluff teen accused of firing shots at people inside a residence and a vehicle last week.

The 17-year-old male is charged with three felonies, two counts of unlawful or intentional discharge of a firearm, and using a firearm to commit a felony, following investigation of the incident early last Thursday morning.

Investigators were responded to a shots fired call shortly before 2:30 a.m. at a residence in the 2700 block of West 35th Street, discovering several 9mm rounds had been fired at a residence with three people inside, and a vehicle containing two others.

One juvenile victim told investigators he had been texting a female to come to the residence when two vehicles arrived, parking down the street with one turning off its headlights.

When two males walked to a vehicle east of the residence and opened the door, gunshots came out from the vehicle without lights on.

Investigators contacted the female who had supposedly texted the initial male victim, and she said her boyfriend was using her phone to talk with the victim, and had threatened violence toward other males who speak to her.

Bond in the case was set at 10 percent of $500,000.

KNEB News is withholding the name of the defendant pending determination on whether the case will be transferred to Juvenile Court.