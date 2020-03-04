Teen Struck By Hit and Run Driver Near Scottsbluff High School

The Scottsbluff Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred around 7:40 a.m. by Scottsbluff High School.

Scanner traffic indicated a 16-year-old female student was crossing 27th Street at 4th Avenue and was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle is described as a dark colored crossover- possibly a Ford Escape, Dodge Caliber or Dodge Journey- that fled the scene. Authorities said the windshield to the vehicle may be broken.

The student was transported by Valley Ambulance to Regional West. Scanner traffic indicated the student was alert, complaining about leg pain and suffered a cut to the elbow.

If anybody has information about this morning’s investigation, you are asked to call the Scottsbluff Police Department 630-6261.