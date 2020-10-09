Teen Takes Plea Deal for Shots Fired at Scottsbluff House, Car last Oct.

A November sentencing date has been set for one of four young males charged in connection with a shots-fired incident on the northwestern edge of Scottsbluff nearly a year ago.

Court records say 18-year-old Jacob Enriquez this week entered a no contest plea to Attempted Kidnapping, a Class 2A felony, reduced from felony Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

Enriquez was arrested following the Oct. 24, 2019 incident in the 2700 block of West 35th Street in which shots were fired at an occupied house and a vehicle that two people had exited just moments prior.

In exchange for the plea, a second charge of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Class 1D and 1C felonies respectively, were dropped.

Prosecutors said in the agreement they would recommendation probation during sentencing, scheduled for Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.