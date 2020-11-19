Temporary Repairs to Allow SkyView Drive-In Re-Opening This Weekend

Following damage caused by high wind last weekend at the Midwest Theater’s SkyView Drive-In, temporary repairs are in process so the facility can re-open this coming weekend.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says the repairs involve the use of a slightly smaller screen so films can be shown on the 20th and 21st.

Estes says replacement screen sections will be rolled out in the coming weeks and installed to return the screen to it’s full size.

Movie Schedule for Nov 20 & 21:

Honest Thief – Fri, Nov 20, 7:30pm

New Release! Rated: PG-13 Run Time:1h 39m

Hoping to cut a deal, a professional bank robber agrees to return all the money he stole in exchange for a reduced sentence. But when two FBI agents set him up for murder, he must now go on the run to clear his name and bring them to justice.

New Movies: $4 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards, $7 per person for non-members.

No Car Load pricing

The Santa Clause – Sat, Nov 21

SPECIAL Early Showtime @ 5:15pm & 7:30pm

Rated: PG Run Time: 1h 47m

Divorced dad Scott (Tim Allen) has custody of his son (Eric Lloyd) on Christmas Eve. After he accidentally kills a man in a Santa suit, they are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa’s place before the next Christmas arrives. Scott thinks he’s dreaming, but over the next several months he gains weight and grows an inexplicably white beard. Maybe that night at the North Pole wasn’t a dream after all — and maybe Scott hasa lot of work to do.

Retro Movie Price: $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards (with a maximum cost of $10 per car) and $5 per person for non-members (with a maximum cost of $15 per car).

The gate opens 45 mins before each screening.

The Midwest SkyView offers parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions offerings include hot chocolate & hot apple cider along with your favorite drive-in concessions items (hot dogs, pizza, nachos & hot pretzels) with two ways to order, walk-up concessions and online ordering powered by Viaero, so come enjoy dinner & a movie at the Drive-In. Please note carhop / car-side delivery service has been discontinued for the winter season.

The Midwest Theater worked with the Panhandle Public Health District to develop guidelines everyone will need to follow to care for our community during this fun event:

● PLEASE DO NOT attend if you or a member of your family is sick.

● PLEASE Only attend as a family/group who all live together. Do not stop and pick up your friends/family or other people who don’t live with you. We reserve the right to turn you away if we know you are attending with others.

● Please kindly consider wearing a mask when purchasing tickets or concessions.

● Please keep 6 feet apart when in-line ordering or picking up concessions items.

● No One under the age of 18 will be admitted without a Parent/Guardian. For everyone’s Safety, the Parent/Guardian must be driving.

● With the cold weather, there are limited BATHROOM FACILITIES available on Site. It is recommended that you use the restroom at home before you arrive to limit the use on site. Please remember to keep at least 6 feet between you in-line and use hand sanitizer after use.

We also recommend bringing an FM radio to receive the movie sound inside your vehicle. Consider bringing a battery-powered portable radio to avoid running down your vehicle’s battery.