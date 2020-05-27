Terrytown Couple Arrested For Threatening Group with Knives

A Tuesday night disturbance in Terrytown lands a local couple behind bars.

Court documents say police were dispatched to an altercation on South Street where the victims say a group of four people were threatening them with knives. When officers arrived, several people were fleeing the area on foot and in a vehicle.

Officers stopped the car, and made contact with 38-year-old Jessica Steen and 28-year-old Jeremie Steen. In the car, authorities found two folding knives with three inch blades. Additionally, the victims were able to identify Jessica by name and Jeremie by description.

Both were arrested on charges of Terroristic Threats and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. Jeremie Steen is also facing additional charges of Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both were arraigned on the charges today in Scotts Bluff County Court. Jessica’s bond has been set at $15,000; Jeremie’s bond has been set at $100,000; both with a 10% provision.

They are scheduled to be back in court on June 2nd for their respective preliminary hearings.