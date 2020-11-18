Thanksgiving in the Valley Continuing with Some Changes in 2020

Organizers are gearing up for the 37th Annual Thanksgiving in the Valley meal, which will again be centered around the Guadalupe Center in Scottsbluff Nov. 26, but will be different this year.

Event organizer Kendra Feather tells KNEB News that instead of a sit-down meal this year, the meal will be served to go starting at 11:30 a.m. that day at the front of the Guadalupe Center until 1 p.m., with volunteers delivering the meal to your vehicle for drive-ups.

“This year, it’s going to be a mad rush to get 800 pieces of pie cut, packaging of the rolls, and then just getting the meals in to-go containers and keep that moving so we can get the meals out for delivery first,” said Feather, “and then the people that want to come and get meals for their family can just come to the Guadalupe Center and pick up those meals to-go.”

If you are interested in having a meal to be delivered to your home or being a delivery driver, you can call Shanna at the Scottsbluff County Volunteer Center at 632-3736.

If you’re interested volunteering to help get the meals out, call Kendra Feather at KNEB at 633-9497.