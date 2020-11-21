Thanksgiving Week Gives SBPS Staff Time to Plan, Break Virus Cycle

On Monday, all SBPS staff members will engage in school or department-based conversations focused on the District’s response to the accelerated Covid-19 situation.

While the initial “Return to School Plan” continues to provide important guidance, the Districts’ commitment is now predicated by a priority of keeping school in session. This will be maintained as long as the health and safety of students and staff, parental support, and our ability to staff our buildings are all preserved despite the growing quarantines, isolations, and infections.

Additionally, the parent and student survey data will be provided to all district staff in time for Monday’s planning sessions. These results will also be shared with parents shortly after Thanksgiving.

Following this required planning session (scheduled to end at 11:30), staff, students, and families will be provided an extended Thanksgiving in an effort to help break the current cycle. All activities, including sports, are canceled during this week to minimize potential spread. We ask that everyone takes precautions over the holiday so as to help mitigate the spread that we are now facing in our community. Small sacrifices now will help us avoid bigger ones later.