The 2020 Pilster Great Plains Lecture & Mari Sandoz Symposium Go Virtual

These two special events will be held online. They are FREE and open to everyone. Interested attendees can visit the Mari Sandoz Heritage Society website info@marisandoz.org to register. Instructions to log in to the webinars will be provided to registrants prior to the event.

The presentations are funded in part by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

Our annual Pilster Great Plains Lecture takes a look at immigration in the American West. Join keynote speaker Dr. Omar Valerio-Jimenez and a panel of experts as they explore the topic from a national perspective. Attendees will be given an advance copy of his speech with a chance to ask questions. This will be a 90-minute online event on Wednesday September 16 from 5:30pm to 7pm Central Time, 4:30pm to 6pm Mountain.

The Mari Sandoz Symposium features a panel discussion covering who we are and where we come from. The journey will be guided by four Nebraskans discussing the major groups who settled Sandoz Country, including but not limited to: the Latina/os; Volga Deutsch; Japanese; Irish; Blacks and Native Americans. You’ll learn how the traditions they brought to the area have shaped the rich cultural tapestry we enjoy today. This will be a 90-minute online event on Thursday September 17 from 5:30pm to 7pm Central Time, 4:30pm to 7pm Mountain.

The Pilster Lecture is funded in part by an endowment from the late Esther Pilster, a retired Omaha school teacher and administrator who grew up on a ranch in Sandoz Country. Funding is provided in honor of her late husband Raleigh and his parents.

Humanities Nebraska was created in 1973 as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. HN is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of public and academic members. The Nebraska Cultural Endowment is a public/private partnership that designates funds to HN for distribution.