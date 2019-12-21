The Alliance Public Library will host an Author Presentation with Hope Flansburg, a native of Alliance, on Friday, December 27 at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room, followed by book signing. Flansburg presented the 2019 release of her fiction romance novel Piece by Piece-Picking Up the Shards of a Soul Worth Saving on October 24th at Barnes and Noble in Columbus, Ohio. The world’s largest book signing included diverse genres and books that ignite souls. Hope also had the privilege to speak about her book in front of over 600 authors, entrepreneurs, speakers and coaches. Piece by Piece-Picking Up the Shards of a Soul Worth Saving is available at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

Author Academy Elite (AAE), a writing, publishing, and marketing experience for authors, published Flansburg’s novel. Kary Oberbrunner and David Branderhorst as a solution to the extremes of Traditional Publishing and Self-Publishing founded it. Piece by Piece-Picking Up the Shards of a Soul Worth Saving launched internationally October 6, 2019. It hit #1 in New Releases on Amazon the first week. This novel is a unique story of heart-wrenching loss, acknowledging deep wounds and trusting in the power of God’s Grace. With an exquisite mix of suspense, romance, darkness, lightness, and self-help, Piece by Piece-Picking Up the Shards of a Soul Worth Saving sends the message that every soul is truly worth saving.

In her books, Flansburg uses authentic characters and complex yet relatable topics to reach the heart of the reader. With her understanding of interpersonal relationships and raw emotion, she brings a voice to the dynamics and real life struggles of the modern family. Her first self-published novel, Never Look Back, was a finalist in the 2010 Women of Faith Writing Contest. With five other books already written, Hope will be republishing Angel Kisses in the summer of 2020 and Never Look Back: A Trilogy in 2021. Hope began writing thirteen years ago as a way to heal from painful experiences. Finding authenticity in her own emotional, physical and spiritual growth is her passion. With the support and loyalty of genuine relationships on her journey, Hope developed a strong desire to encourage others as they dive into healing and spiritual transformation, and in 2017, started Hope for Health Wellness.

At her home in Pine, Colorado she hosts self-care retreats and workshops to support women as they tackle and overcome the tough obstacles of life. Her books are used as a tool to provide support for personal growth and their healing journey. Flansburg says, “Women can inspire others in amazing ways. Making a difference starts within and when we find the compassion and love for ourselves, we are able to ignite those around us, one at a time. At Hope for Health Wellness we spend time sharing ideas, vision, wisdom and abilities while teaching the world to see our value.”

Please contact Cynthia Horn, Outreach/Adult Services Librarian with the Alliance Public Library at 762-1387 for more information.