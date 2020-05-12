THE LATEST: Nebraska Primary Election 2020

Here is the latest updates from the Nebraska Primary Election, held May 12, 2020:

Chris Janicek wins Democratic Senate primary in Nebraska

Posted at 8:01 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chris Janicek wins Democratic Senate primary in Nebraska.

Adrian Smith wins Nebraska House District 3 Republican nomination

Posted at 7:46 pm

BULLETIN (AP) — Adrian Smith, GOP, nominated U.S. House, District 3, Nebraska.

Nebraska primary mostly quiet despite surge of mail-in votes

Posted at 7:25 pm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s primary election was overwhelmingly quiet as voters steered clear of polling sites while shattering the state record for absentee voting with nearly 400,000 mail-in ballots. Republican President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic challenger Joe Biden sailed to easy victories in the election, the first in-person primary since a heavily criticized election in Wisconsin five weeks ago in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. So did Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who faced a GOP primary challenge because of his previous criticism of President Donald Trump. U.S. Rep. Don Bacon also won the GOP nomination.

Ben Sasse wins Republican Senate primary in Nebraska

Posted at 7:05 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ben Sasse wins Republican Senate primary in Nebraska.

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Nebraska

Posted at 7:03 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Nebraska.

Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Nebraska

Posted at 7:02 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Nebraska.