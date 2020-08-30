“The Science of …” Virtual Webinar Series Features Eight New Topics

Why do deer sport antlers? Why do badgers live in burrows? How are mushrooms different than plants?

Learn the answers to these questions and more through an eight-week virtual webinar series hosted by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators starting Sept. 3. The series, “The Science of …,” will take place via Zoom at 3 p.m. on Thursdays and is designed for anyone curious about the natural world — but especially for trivia hounds.

The series will feature:

Sept. 3: The Science of … Animal Headgear

Sept. 10: The Science of … Fossorial Animals

Sept. 17: The Science of … Dangerous Plants

Sept. 24: The Science of … Invasive Species

Oct. 1: The Science of … Wildlife Diseases

Oct. 8: The Science of … Fungi

Oct. 22: The Science of … Snakes

Oct. 29: The Science of … Nebraska Fish

The webinars are free, but require pre-registration. Sign up for one or all of the webinars at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov or through the Game and Parks’ Facebook page at facebook.com/negameandparks. Those registered will receive a confirmation email with a password to login to the webinar at the specific date and time.

The webinars will be recorded and posted to outdoornebraska.org/ onlineeducation for those who can’t attend. There, people also can find the original six “Science Of …” episodes featured earlier this summer.

For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov or visit Nebraska Game and Parks Commission or Nebraska Project WILD on Facebook.