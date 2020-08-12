The Village at Regional West Announces Phased Visitor Reopening

The Village at Regional West this week began a phased reopening plan to reduce visitation restrictions

Start on Monday Aug. 10, The Village now allows in-person visits by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Two visitors over 19 years of age and older may visit at a time, and visits are limited to 30 minutes. Both family members and close friends are allowed to visit. Visitors will first be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, wear a mask, and follow six-foot social distancing rules. If a visitor is unable to pass the screening or comply with infection control practices, such as wearing a face mask, visitation will be denied.

To follow local, state, and federal guidelines, visits will take place outdoors on the patio by door number one. Indoor visits will be offered during inclement weather.

As the COVID-19 situation continually changes, The Village will adapt plans in accordance with local, state, and federal guidance. If a positive COVID-19 case is identified, we will return to prior restrictions to keep our residents as safe as possible.

To schedule a visit, please call 308-630-2001. For more information, contact Sarah Sosa, The Village at Regional West administrator, at 308-630-2010.