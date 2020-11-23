Theatre West Announces 2021 Summer Repertory Season

With the COVID pandemic impacting performing arts across the Panhandle, state and country this year, Scottsbluff-based Theatre West is planning an ambitious schedule for their 30th season in the summer of 2021.

Beginning June 2021, The 39 Steps, a comedic play based on the Alfred Hitchcock movie, will alternate performance dates with the Jason Robert Brown musical Songs for a New World. In July, the critically acclaimed and heartfelt play Almost, Maine will alternate with the popular musical comedy Grease!

Other shows include the touring children’s musical You’re Awesome, Possum, written by locals Lauren Newell and Tami Lippstreu, and TOFY’s production of Disney’s Frozen Jr.

“Usually we have three main stage shows in the summer,” said Patrick Newell, Artistic Director for Theatre West. “After cancelling last summer’s season, we are ready to take on the challenge of producing a fourth show. We chose these shows because, if needed due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, they can be produced outside the theater in the open air.”

Performances will take place in the Judy Chaloupka Theater on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College. Local auditions will take place in March or early April, 2021, and will be announced via Theatre West’s Facebook page, Instagram, and on broadcast and in print media.

For more information, call the Theatre West office (308) 635-6794 or email info@twneb.com