Theatre West Cancels 2020 Season

Due to the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic within our greater community, the Executive Team of Theatre West Summer Repertory has made the difficult decision to cancel all shows and events scheduled for the 2020 summer season. Although the 2020 season has been cancelled, our planned season’s shows are on hold and anticipated for the 2021 season.

Theatre West is based at Western Nebraska Community College which closed its doors at least through the end of May. Theatre West Executive Director, Judy Chaloupka explains, “Our thoughts and actions are turned towards the health and safety of anyone involved with our season including our visiting company members, community participants, and college personnel. We recognize the incredible hardships that face our greater community as we strive to recover. All of these considerations were placed above other concerns in making this decision while our country weathers this unpredictable once-in-a-lifetime crisis.”

Having made this decision, Theatre West wants our community to know that a full season is being set in place for 2021. With a group of actors, technicians, stage directors, waiting in the wings, our organization awaits the country’s and community’s recovery to bring educational and entertaining programs back to the region once again.

Theatre Opportunity For Youth Camp (TOFY) will put their plans on hold ready to resurge and bring forth a meaningful children’s theater production in 2021. Season ticket holders for our season will be refunded their payments.

We thank you for your continual support of Theatre West Summer Repertory and plan to see you in 2021.