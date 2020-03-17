Theatre West Cancels Local Auditions; Video Submissions Accepted Instead

Theatre West is cancelling in-person local auditions which were to be held on March 21. Applicants for the 2020 Summer Season are being asked to instead submit a video by midnight on March 28.

If an applicant has been in a Theatre West production within the previous three years, they may simply ask to be considered, and submit an audition form. Deadline for consideration is midnight on Saturday, March 28.

Forms and information are available at Theatre West’s new website: twneb.com.

All ages are invited to audition. Complete information about the shows and the process to audition are at twneb.com.

Video auditions should start with you saying your name and the song you are going to sing. Choose a Musical Theatre or Pop song. Please sing at least 32 bars, up to the full length of the song. If you don’t have an accompanist, consider singing along to a karaoke track (many songs have karaoke tracks on YouTube). Acapella is OK if that is your only choice. If you have prepared a monologue you may include it as part of your audition as well. Dancers should prepare a short routine to music of their choosing.

Video auditions should be submitted to twauditions@hotmail.com. You can submit the video or you can upload it to YouTube and email the link. Theatre West does not use Apple, so videos made with an Apple phone will need to be uploaded to YouTube before they can be watched. Be sure to include a completed audition form in your email.

There are three ways to return completed forms: you can scan the completed form; or take a picture of the completed with your phone and attach the picture to the email; or copy and paste the form to your email and fill out the form in your email browser. Submit forms along with your video to twauditions@hotmail.com. Forms are available from twneb.com.

Finally, if you have been in a Theatre West production in 2017, 2018, or 2019, simply email a completed audition form (using one of the methods described already) to twauditions@hotmail.com.

Please direct questions to the Theatre West Facebook page or call the Theatre West Office at 308-635-6794.