Third Positive Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Goshen County

Goshen County Public Health officials were notified of the third laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

This individual is a close contact to a previously identified case.

The Wyoming Department of Health is investigating this case and high risk contacts will be notified.

Local agencies will continue to provide community education about mitigation efforts such as social distancing. Evidence from other affected cities and countries clearly shows that areas that

initiated mitigation measures prior to widespread community transmission are significantly better able to address their community’s needs.

The public is reminded that if you they a fever, cough, or influenza-like symptoms; if you have had close contact with a person known to have COVID-19; or if you have traveled within the last 14

days to an area with widespread transmission, you should recover at home and call your provider.