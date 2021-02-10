Three Additional Panhandle Locations to Receive COVID Vaccine

The Federal Pharmacy Program announced Wednesday will include three locations in the Panhandle.

Alliance Community Pharmacy and Walmart in Chadron and Scottsbluff will be receiving the COVID vaccine, in addition to the current vaccine providers that have been offering COVID vaccines in the Panhandle.

They will be following the same vaccine timeline issued by Governor Ricketts with current eligibility being health care personnel, long-term care, and individuals 65 and older.

“We encourage all Panhandle residents over the age of 18 that have not registered yet to please do so at vaccinate.ne.gov . Each new opportunity to expand access to residents getting the COVID vaccine is the goal but we want people to remain patient as new systems are underway,” said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

If you have already registered, rest assured, you are on the list and do not need to register again. If you need help registering, call either of these numbers: 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. The Spanish version will be coming soon.

This is also accessible at www.pphd.org. Registration is simple and takes less than a couple of minutes.

COVID vaccinations are also available at the Scottsbluff Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) for veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care system . Vaccinations are by appointment only, no walk-ins. Call 308-225-5330 for appointment scheduling.

If you have had COVID, you are still encouraged to get the vaccine once you no longer have symptoms and achieved recovery status. If you received the monoclonal antibody treatment, it is recommended to get the vaccine no sooner than 90 days after treatment.

People who have received both COVID vaccine doses, will not be required to quarantine due to close contact.

If you have received your first dose and have not heard when you will receive your second dose, don’t panic, you will be contacted by the vaccine provider that administered your first dose.