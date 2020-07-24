Three Arrested Following Scottsbluff Pursuit

On Thursday at approximately 9:45 p.m. Scottsbluff Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a broken tail light.

The vehicle fled east bound on East 17TH Street into the parking lot of Sugar Workers Credit Union where it drove through a fence. The vehicle drove across a field and into a ditch on the south side of Hwy 26 east of 21ST Ave.

The driver fled on foot into the Super 8 Motel. Officers searched the motel for the driver and found her with her boyfriend.

The driver had left her identification in the car after it crashed. The woman in the motel had given a false name; however, she matched the ID card found in the vehicle. The driver was arrested; however, drug paraphernalia was seen in her room.

A search warrant was obtained to the room and 12 grams of methamphetamine, some oxycodone, marijuana, paraphernalia, and a gun were found in the room. The driver and her boyfriend were found to be convicted felons. Both of them were arrested.

The driver was identified as Nicole Garland age 31 of Broomfield, Colorado. Nicole was arrested for drug and weapons charges, flight to avoid arrest, stop sign violation, no license, and false reporting.

The driver’s boyfriend is Victor Martinez age 37 of Denver and he was arrested for Drug and Weapons charges.

While searching the motel Police had contact with Jennifer Beard age 34 of Morrill. Jennifer was not part of pursuit; however, she had a York County Nebraska warrant out for her and she was arrested on that.

The Scotts Bluff county Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.