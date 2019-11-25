Three Felonies Filed Against Scottsbluff Man for Weekend Apartment Assault

A 20-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing a trio of felony charges after he forced his way into a Scottsbluff apartment building over the weekend.

Court records say Alexander Mousseaux was taken into custody after police were called to apartments in the 1400 block of East 17th Street for an active physical altercation.

Officers were told by the victim he had heard Mousseaux banging on the door of the building and when he went to see if the suspect needed help, Mousseaux allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, saying “now you’ve seen my face, I’m going to (expletive) kill you”. The man retreated to his apartment, where he said the suspect hit him over the head with a pair of pliers, tried to cover the man’s mouth to muffle yells for help and proceeded to punch him in the head several times until officers arrived.

Mousseaux is charged with felony 2nd degree assault, terroristic threats, and use of a weapon to commit a felony, and will be arraigned in Scotts Bluff County Court this afternoon.