Three Injured in Alcohol-Related Crash in Gering Thursday Night

Three people were injured Thursday night in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related crash on the southeastern edge of Gering.

Emergency responders called to the area of Murphy Tractor around 8:20 p.m. with the report of a vehicle rolled over into the property.

Capt. Jason Rogers says investigators determined 28-year-old Christopher Snyder, of Scottsbluff, was driving a 2007 Mini Cooper westbound on Old Oregon Trail Road and attempted to turn northbound onto 21st Avenue.

Rogers says a witness told officers it appeared the vehicle was traveling in excess of 60mph at the time, going through the intersection, hitting a utility pole, stop sign and a skidsteer. Investigators say the car traveled over 400 feet before tipping on its side, and coming to a rest on its top.

Rogers says Snyder and the two passengers were transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, the vehicle was impounded by Gering Police and Snyder was arrested for DUI.

Gering Fire Department also responded to the scene.