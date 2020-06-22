Three Injured in Crash that Leaves Fireworks Exploding Inside Trailer

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a semi hauling fireworks south of Uehling. The crash occurred Saturday morning and left multiple people injured.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. Saturday, NSP received a report of a crash involving a semi-tractor/truck trailer and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 77 and Road F in Dodge County. When troopers arrived on scene, the semi, which was hauling fireworks, was fully engulfed in flames with fireworks inside the trailer actively exploding. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Hooper Police Department also responded.

Witnesses had been able to extricate all persons involved in the crash from the vehicles. Both occupants of the SUV, a Toyota Highlander, were transported to the hospital in Fremont for treatment. The driver was then flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional treatment. The driver of the semi was treated on scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.