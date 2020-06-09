Three Killed in Separate Crashes over Three Days on I-80 in the Panhandle

The Nebraska State Patrol says three people were killed in two separate crashes along Interstate 80 in the Panhandle over the prior three days.

NSP Spokesman Cody Thomas says shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, the driver of a westbound Chevrolet Colorado lost control of the vehicle and it rolled near mile marker 8 at the Bushnell interchange.

64-year-old Schatzie Gillming of Kimball was ejected from the vehicle and passed away from her injuries at the scene. The driver, Roger Gillming, 68, of Kimball was transported to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff via life flight.

Thomas says on Monday, June 8, two Nevada residents were killed at approximately 6 p.m. when their motorcycle was struck by a semi-truck as the motorcycle pulled onto westbound I-80 from the shoulder near mile marker 29 at the Dix interchange.

Both riders, 61-year-old Michael Zweigle and 57-year-old Laura Zweigle of Reno, Nevada, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The semi driver, Fredrick Appiah, 60, of Lilburn, Georgia, was not injured.