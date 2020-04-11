Three New Confirmed Cases Bring Panhandle COVID-19 Total to 24

Unified Command confirms the first positive for COVID-19 in Box Butte County and twonew cases in Scotts Bluff County.

The Box Butte County case is a female in her 70s and has been isolating in her home since April 3. This case is travel-related. This person had left the country prior to COVID-19 increasing in the United States and self-quarantined for two weeks prior to returning back to the states.

The two new positives in Scotts Bluff County are both female, one in her 50s and the other in her 60s. One has been self-quarantining since April 4 and the other since April 7. They are close contacts to a previously positive case and are recovering at home.

“We strongly advise people to not visit or host people that do not live with you over this holiday weekend. Use virtual or phone options to connect this year,” said Kim Engel, Director, Panhandle Public Health District.

Everyone that is identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. Any additional information will be released when investigations are completed.

If you visited the following community exposure location and are not showing symptoms , please self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms for 14 days from your most recent visit to one of the locations. Visit www.pphd.org for self-quarantine guidance.

If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your healthcare provider or public health. Please call before going to any healthcare facility.

Location Timeframe Walmart – Health & Beauty Section 3322 Ave I Scottsbluff, NE April 6: 7am-4pm

The full list of community exposure locations can be found on the PPHD website http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html .

Testing Results March 2-April 11, 2020

Total Tests Conducted in the Panhandle: 447

Positive: 24

Scotts Bluff County: 12 Cases

Three have recovered and are out of isolation

Kimball County: 10 Cases

Three have recovered and are out of isolation

Cheyenne County: 1 case

This case has recovered and is out of isolation

Box Butte County: 1 case

All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups.

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html .