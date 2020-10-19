Three Panhandle Residents Among 2020 ServeNebraska Step Forward Honorees

Three Panhandle residents are among the 15 volunteers from across the state that will be honored during the 6th annual ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards at the end of the month.

Rural Radio Promotion Director Kendra Feather has been named the Adult Volunteer of 2020. Kendra being honored for her work helping to organize numerous fundraisers in our area, commitment to rallying volunteers and helping the elderly of Scotts Bluff County.

Also being honored this year with a National Service award are Frances Gonzalez and Sharon Bartlett of Chadron. Both are AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Volunteers always ready to serve and involved in numerous service projects including organizing the Feed a Hungry Senior program.

This year’s awards will be handed out virtually online October 29th with remarks by Governor Ricketts and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Awardee Dr. Tom Osborne, and the public is invited to join free of charge.

To register and attend the event, you can go to serve.nebraska.gov