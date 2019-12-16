Three Residents to be Interviewed for Gering Ward IV Vacancy

The City of Gering has a panel of three candidates to choose from to fill a vacancy on the City Council.

Ward IV residents Jamey Balthazor, Parrish Able and Craig Erdman submitted letters of interest by Monday’s noon deadline, and will be interviewed to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Phillip Holliday.

Bathazor is a lieutenant with the Nebraska State Patrol, Abel is an EMT/Firefighter for Scottsbluff Fire and former member of the Gering Volunteer Fire Department having served 27 years, and Erdman is an insurance adjuster, Gering Planning Commission member and former member of the Scottsbluff City Council.

A special committee comprised of Mayor Tony Kaufman and available council members will hold a meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to interview the candidates, with a successful candidate to be selected at a special meeting of the City Council this coming Thursday.