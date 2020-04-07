Three Scottsbluff City Employees in Quarantine After Possible Contact with Coronavirus

Three City of Scottsbluff employees are in quarantine after possibly being exposed to the Coronavirus.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn announced that a family member of one of the city’s sanitation department employees tested positive for COVID-19. He said the employee and two co-workers may have been exposed through on the job contact.

“We had all three of them go into a 14 day quarantine and we hope for the best there. We’re just trying to be very careful and make sure that there’s not a problem that extends beyond those three,” said Kuckkahn.,

He says the city does have backup plans in place to ensure that sanitation services are not disrupted.

“One of the things we did up front is make sure we have backups and backups for backups,” explains Kuckkahn. “So we have other employees now that are stepping into those roles and they’ll continue the service as usual.”

He says several containers may be missed due to the backup employees being unfamiliar with routes, but the city will be able to continue the vast majority of their sanitation services.

Kuckkahn says the city is following the protocols set forth by the CDC and the local health department, but does not know if those three employees have been tested to see if they have the Coronavirus.