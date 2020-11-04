Patterson, Kelly Win Torrington Council Seats; Sales and Lodging Taxes Continuation Approved

Voters in Torrington, Wyoming selected one new and one familiar face for new members of the City Council Tuesday.

Richard “Rick” Patterson, who had been appointed to the council following the resignation of Matt Mattis, took 39.4 percent of the votes cast by residents and will continue on in that seat for a full term.

Dennis Kelly, who received support from 35.4 percent of voters, will fill the seat currently held by Bill Law, who had decided not to seek re-election this year.

Torrington voters also approved continuation of a pair of taxes; 72.4 percent voted in favor of keeping a 1 percent sales and use tax, and continuation of the 4 percent lodging tax was approved by 79.6 percent of those casting a ballot.