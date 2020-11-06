Torrington Closing Offices Next Week Amid COVID Case Spike

Officials at the City of Torrington have decided to minimize interaction with the public as COVID-19 cases in the community and Goshen County are on the increase.

City offices will be closed to the public until further notice as of Thursday, Nov. 12 according to an announcement by Mayor Randy Adams on the city website.

Those with business with the city or needing to contact officials will be asked to do so through phone calls, e-mails, texts or regular mail.

In-person appointments can be arranged if business cannot be handled over the phone and requires a face-to-face meeting.

Torrington City office phone listing: