Torrington Man Sentenced on Federal Weapons Charge

A Torrington man has been sentenced to prison for more than three years for conviction on a federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Federal District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal last week sentenced 55-year-old Mark Bryan Lohman to forty-one months imprisonment, to be followed by thirty-six months of supervised release.

Lohman was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,500 and a $100 fine.

The Cheyenne Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.