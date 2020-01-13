Torrington Mayor Declines Re-Appointment Of Police Chief

The anticipated re-appointment of Tim Hurd as Torrington’s Police Chief never came to pass after new information came forward on Tuesday making it impossible.

Mayor Randy Adams told Rural Radio News he had fully intended on re-appointing Hurd until information surfaced during the day on Tuesday that changed his mind.

Adams said things “exploded” during that day in terms of information that he had to take to the city attorney. An internal investigation took place, and by the end of the afternoon he was unable to appoint Hurd.

Adams says after that, Hurd was basically done and that he was officially placed on administrative leave. But Adams said he couldn’t share further details because it was a personnel matter.

At this point, assistant chief Michael Matthews will be the interim chief for an undetermined amount of time. He says down the road they will do a search for a new chief, but they are not at that point yet.