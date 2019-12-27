Torrington Shooting Suspect Captured in Scotts Bluff County

An 18-year-old Torrington man wanted for a shooting in that Goshen County community earlier this month is in custody in Scotts Bluff County.

According to County Court records, Jaeden Redder is scheduled to appear Friday morning on local charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Torrington Police had been seeking Redder since a Dec. 13 incident in which a 19-year-old sought medical attention at Torrington Community Hospital due to a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A suspected motive for the shooting at a Torrington residence has not been disclosed, and victim Austin Peters was expected to make a full recovery.

Redder was sought on a Wyoming arrest warrant for aggravated battery, and the circumstances surrounding his capture in Scotts Bluff County are not yet available.