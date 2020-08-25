Torrington Woman Injured in Suspected Vehicle-Pedestrian Collision in Cheyenne

Authorities in Wyoming’s capital city are asking for information from the public after a Goshen County woman was found injured in a roadway Monday night.

A release from the Cheyenne Police Department says around 8:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive regarding a woman laying on the pavement between Buffalo Wild Wings and the Staybridge Suites.

Officials say upon arrival at the scene, EMS had transported 67-year old Ann Miner of Torrington to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Authorities say they believe Miner was possibly struck by a vehicle, and anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Detective Zack Johnson at 307-637-6502.