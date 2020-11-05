Tree of Names Curbside Kicks Off First State Bank Gift of Love Campaign

A curbside pickup event featuring names of children needing a brighter holidays kicked off the 39th Annual Gift of Love Campaign sponsored by First State Bank.

For 10 hours Thursday, the public was invited to pull up to specially-marked parking spaces, and bank staff would come outside to get information, including the age and gender of the child you wanted to provide holiday gifts for this season, returning with a tag and a box of desert treats made by Kathy Herron.

The kickoff was a modified version of the annual event, due in part to increasing virus cases in the region, with the need as great as ever with about 140 names available.

Starting Friday, those wanting to pick up a name from the tree can go inside the Scottsbluff branch or contact Rebecca Tompkins at 633-6109. Gifts for the children need to be returned to the bank unwrapped by Dec. 9.

Additional events in this year’s Gift of Love Campaign:

CANNED GOOD COLLECTION – Local schools collect can goods that overflow local pantries. The National Guard helps pick up items at each school location. This year we are challenging the schools to collect with a weight challenge! The school that collects the most non perishable food items by weight will receive $300 for their school! Food pickups will happen on December 4th. (if enough response is had, we will begin pickup on December 3rd, First Come, First Served for times)

TRUCK OF LOVE – December 12th, from 9 AM to 2 PM in the Scottsbluff First State Bank parking lot. We will be filling the Cross Country Freight Solutions truck with new and good used toys and the Lakota Lutheran Van with new and good used coats, as well as collecting non perishable food items and cash donations. The Knights of Columbus & Valley Christian Neighbors in Need deliver the gifts, as well as, a Holiday meal basket to the families, the week before Christmas.

COATS 4 KIDS-A coat is not a want it’s a need, so between November 1st & December 31th we will have collection boxes in the lobbies of both the Scottsbluff and Gering branches for NEW kid’s coats. The coats are given to CAPWN to distribute to children in need. The Shriners Club helps with this collection effort each year with approximately 55 coats, but the need is so much greater!

JINGLE JOG – Get your Jingle on at the YMCA First State Bank Jingle Jog. A Family Friendly 5K run/walk fun run on December 5th at 2pm! Race will begin and end on the Monument Valley Pathway at the YMCA.. Jingle Jog registrations can be found at YMCA and First State Bank or on either website. By donating a new, unwrapped toy at time of registration, save $10 off the 5K Jingle Jog fee.