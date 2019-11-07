Tree of Names Kicking Off 38th Annual First State Bank Gift of Love Campaign

The 38th annual Gift of Love campaign sponsored by First State Bank is just getting underway, kicking off with the Tree of Names.

From now until December 11th, the names of hundreds of area children whose parents may not be able to afford many gifts will appear on the tree at the First State Bank location on Broadway in Scottsbluff.

Director of Marketing Becca Tompkins says if you stop by to pick up a tag or two you’ll find a wide spectrum of gift requests. “There can be anywhere from one-month old children up to 15-year-olds that ask for anything from blankets, underwear to toys to X-Box games,” says Tompkins, “These are children so they ask for their wishes.”

A canned food drive is also underway in area schools, the Truck of Love collecting new and gently used toys and coats takes place December 14th, and the Coats for Kids effort pairing up children with new coats runs through the end of December.

For more details on the Gift of Love program, you can stop by the First State Bank website at www.fsbcentral.com