Trees Along The Trail Decorating Contest Winners Announced

The Legacy of the Plains Museum has announced the winners of the Trees along the Trail Christmas Tree decorating contest.
1st Place – Panhandle Quilt Guild
2nd Place – Katahdin Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution
3rd Place – Scotts Bluff County Homemakers
President’s Choice – Teammates.
The fundraiser helps bring awareness to local non-profits and service organizations and splits the proceeds 50/50 with the organization and the Museum.
H & R Block in Gering generously provided the award money for the winners.
The Museum would like to thank the participants and the public for supporting the fundraiser.