Trees Along The Trail Decorating Contest Winners Announced

BY Dave Strang | December 30, 2019
Guzman/RRN

The Legacy of the Plains Museum has announced the winners of the Trees along the Trail Christmas Tree decorating contest.

1st Place – Panhandle Quilt Guild

2nd Place – Katahdin Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution

3rd Place – Scotts Bluff County Homemakers

President’s Choice – Teammates.

The fundraiser helps bring awareness to local non-profits and service organizations and splits the proceeds 50/50 with the organization and the Museum.

H & R Block in Gering generously provided the award money for the winners.

The Museum would like to thank the participants and the public for supporting the fundraiser.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
