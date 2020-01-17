Trial Date Set for Fort Laramie Murder Suspect

The man charged with 1st Degree Murder stemming from a 2018 stabbing in Fort Laramie, Wyoming is set to stand trial next month.

The five day trial for 28-year-old Jamie Snyder is set to begin on February 10th in Goshen County District Court.

Snyder is charged with the May 24, 2018 stabbing death of Wade Erschabek. Goshen County authorities say the stabbing was the result of a dispute over a stolen title for a vehicle. Snyder maintains that he stabbed Erschabek in self defense.

His defense attorney has indicated that they may introduce evidence of an affirmative defense of ‘Sudden Heat of Passion’- pursuant to their theory of voluntary manslaughter.

Snyder could be facing life in prison if convicted at the end of the five day jury trial, as prosecutors have stated they are not seeking the death penalty in this case.