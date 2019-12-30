class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429835 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular mprm_ie_browser wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Trial Set for Defendant in Gering Shots Fired, Workplace Threats Case

BY Scott Miller | December 30, 2019
Courtesy Photo SBCDC

A May 2020 trial date has been set for the man charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor for allegedly firing a handgun near a Gering residence and threatening to harm co-workers earlier this month.

40-year-old Matthew Arnold entered pleas of not guilty during his arraignment in Scotts Bluff County District Court last Friday on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and disturbing the peace.

The incident the morning of Dec. 13 involving shots fired into the air from a pickup truck after a verbal altercation led to a day-long manhunt for the defendant and lockouts at area schools and a number of businesses.

A pre-trial conference in the case has been set for Apr. 22, with trial to take place during the jury term that begins May 4.

