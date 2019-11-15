class="post-template-default single single-post postid-421200 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Trio of Bluffs Middle School Students Honored as PVC Star Students of the Week

BY Ryan Murphy | November 15, 2019
Carson McNeal, Collin Cole, and Owen Latham (from left to right) honored for their fundraising efforts to help offset medical expenses for friend J.P. Walgren (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Bluffs Middle School Students Owen Latham, Collin Cole and Carson McNeal were nominated and selected as the Platte Valley Companies Star Students of the Week for going above and beyond.

In September, their friend J.P. Walgren was critically injured after being struck by a speeding pickup on Broadway. Knowing that his medical expenses would be mounting quickly, these boys bought Drive Smart wristbands to sell at school and school events.

Over the past few months, they’ve raised more than $4,000 for J.P.

