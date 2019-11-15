Trio of Bluffs Middle School Students Honored as PVC Star Students of the Week

Bluffs Middle School Students Owen Latham, Collin Cole and Carson McNeal were nominated and selected as the Platte Valley Companies Star Students of the Week for going above and beyond.

In September, their friend J.P. Walgren was critically injured after being struck by a speeding pickup on Broadway. Knowing that his medical expenses would be mounting quickly, these boys bought Drive Smart wristbands to sell at school and school events.

Over the past few months, they’ve raised more than $4,000 for J.P.

Watch their segment now, and click HERE to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week.