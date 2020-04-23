Troopers Cite 100 Speeders for 100 MPH in 35 Days

While traffic volume has decreased on Nebraska roadways, excessive speeding has been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Nebraska State Troopers continue to patrol roads, highways, and interstates throughout the state, they’ve reported an increase in excessive speeding over the last month.

Since March 19, when the first Directed Health Measure was issued by Governor Ricketts, Troopers have cited 100 motorists for speeding at more than 100 miles per hour. That figure compares to 61 during the same period in 2019.

“Excessive speeding is dangerous, not only for the driver, but also for anyone else on the road,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers continue to work across the state to keep Nebraska roads safe. That effort is especially important now with the tremendous volume of critical supplies, such as food, medical equipment, cleaning supplies, and more being transported by truck during the pandemic.”

Overall, the number of speeding citations issued by NSP has dropped with the reduction in traffic volume during the pandemic, but excessive speeding violations have increased across much of the state. Those 100 speeders stopped for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour were located in 21 different Nebraska counties.

Additionally, 210 motorists have been cited for driving between 90 and 99 miles per hour during the last 35 days. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports that traffic volume on Nebraska’s interstates and highways has dropped by about 35 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any motorist who observes an impaired or dangerous driver can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 and make a report directly to an NSP dispatcher.